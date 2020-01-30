Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship New Posters: Vicky Kaushal's Terrifying Look Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship New Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vicky Kaushal's horror outing with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is just a month away from its release and the film's terrifying posters are able to pique our interest in same. The actor will collaborate with Bhumi Pednekar for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which is been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. After unveiling Vicky's first look from the same, the makers have now released the film's new posters that introduce us to the film's villain or the ghost in this case. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Opt the Unusual Way to Promote the Horror Flick.

Vicky's horror-stricken look will scare the daylights out of you. We can't wait to see what lies ahead of us in this spooky tale and if Bollywood finally manages to justify horror as a genre. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a reportedly part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach and is based on a true incident. The film's trailer is expected to release tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Signature Tunes Gets A Horror Revamp For Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Promotions.

The film got delayed by six months for reasons best known to the filmmaker. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in November 2019 and got shifted to February 21, 2020.