What sets Bhumi Pednekar apart? That's easy. She never conforms norms that the industry lays out for every female newcomer. Your prime objective is to look pretty and fall head over heels in love with the hero even if he is chronically flawed. Bhumi broke that myth from the first film itself. At a time when heroines slog for hours to get the right physique or looks, Pednekar gained a lot of weight to look the part in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). That's nothing short of being brave and that's exactly why Bhumi is a gamechanger. Bhumi Pednekar on Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare Opting Straight-to-OTT Release: Okay with Any Platform Becoming the Vehicle of My Creative Expression

Today on her birthday, let us tell how exactly Bhumi changed the rules of the game by just doing what she does best - delivering stellar performances.

#Unusual debut

You are being launched by Yash Raj Films, so it's obvious that you would expect to get a larger than life movie. But not for Bhumi. She got an unusual debut with DLKH and made it count. Her character never pitied herself but was extremely confident in her skin. That was such a refreshing change. It is true that given a choice, girls would still choose an Om Shanti Om over DLKH for a debut but Bhumi's move gives them a choice to opt for opportunities that may look less glossy but give the right career push. That's inspiring!

#Second masterstroke

Bhumi took a sabbatical for a year to knock off the weight she had gained for her first movie role and returned with an Akshay Kumar movie. That's a brilliant move! It seals her return on a positive note, makes people notice her even more because it's a superstar movie and the success helps her make up for all the lost time. We don't know if all that was planned but it sure was amazing for her career. So moral of the story is to know how to and when to make a mark.

#Film choices

Look at her film choices. Post-DLKH, she almost got typecast in roles that had a small-town premise and she turned that into a golden opportunity as well. For that, you need extreme talent. Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, she did all kinds of films and wowed everyone with her performance. Saand Ki Aankh is her crowning glory where she looked as confident as a young Chandro Tomar as she did as her older version.

#Box office mantra

Movies are after all a business and Bhumi's movies have managed to earn the wealth that they were supposed to. While TEPK made Rs 100 crore and more, so did Pati Patni Aur Woh. Saand Ki Aankh is a movie that cherishes women and their power which got good eyeballs at the theatre while Bala was a superhit. If you ask us, Bhumi is a darling of the box office and most of her movies had her in crucial roles and not just as an adornment. She is nothing short of a trendsetter.

The characters

Have you ever looked at the characters that Bhumi picks up? Starting from her first film, she is overweight, then she was a supporting girlfriend in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a daring woman in a dacoit infested Sonchiriya, a sharp-shooter wife and a mother in Saand Ki Aankh, so on and so forth. Bhumi is just five years old in the industry but the range she has exhibited as an actress is mindblowing. She proved to everyone that at the end of the day making smart choices is as important as good performance.

