Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in COVID- 19 isolation. The actress took to her verified Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue. Reacting to the same, Bhumi expressed her shock and also 'disgust' after reports of such incidents hit the news.

"Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society," Bhumi wrote, reacting to the news report.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility. While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested.

