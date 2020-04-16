Bipasha Basu Reveals Karan Singh Grover Crashed Her Bachelorette Party, Shares a Picture Kissing Her Husband

Bipasha Basu, Kara Singh Grover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will soon be celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary. This time, they won't be able to party to celebrate as the nation is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Bipasha and Karan got married on April 30, 2016. They popularised the term 'monkey love' with their social media posts. In the latest, Bipasha went down the memory lane and shared a throwback pic from her bachelorette party, which was also, surprisingly, attended by Karan. Bipasha Basu’s Salty Hair, Coconut Oil, Big Waves, Hot Sun All Express a Tropical State of Mind!

In the caption of her post, Bipasha explained that she spent the best time with her closest female friends. But her bachelorette party was crashed by no one else but her then-to-be husband and his friends. Karan was returning from his bachelor trip from Goa. The pictures are very cool. In one of the pictures, Bipasha and KSG are sharing a kiss. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Kick-Off Their Maldives Vacay in Style Ahead of Latter's Birthday (See Pics).

Check Out Bipasha Basu's Post Here:

Bipasha and KSG will soon be seen in the film tentatively titled Aadat Diaries. The movie is directed by Bhushan Patel and written by Vikram Bhatt. Karan might also reprise his role as Mr Bajaj on the hit TV show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay. we are eagerly looking forward to watching the two actors on screen again.