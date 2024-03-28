Bobby Deol, who created waves with his menacing character Abrar Haque in Animal, is all set to go gray once again for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film by Yash Raj Films. “Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences,” said a source. After Animal, Bobby Deol to Once Again Play Baddie in Alia Bhatt's YRF Spy Universe Film - Reports.

In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari, who is paired with Alia as super agents on a mission. Rawail has previously helmed The Railway Men. Sharvari Wagh to Join Alia Bhatt in Yash Raj Films' First Female-Led Spy Universe.

The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. The film is reportedly set to go on floors later this year.

