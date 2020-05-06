Bombay HC Orders Eros International To Pay Rs 19.39 lakh To Sanjay Leela Bhansali With Regards To Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela Dues

Deepika-Ranveer in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

In a new turn of events, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is once again in the news. The 2013 film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was awaiting a hefty amount from Eros International. Bombay High Court ordered Eros International to pay Rs. 19.39 lakh to SLB in the time frame of three weeks. The film, which turned out to be a super-duper hit, was jointly bankrolled by these two companies. However, the filmmaker went the legal way to stop Eros from using the movie furthermore and also asked for the damage return. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?.

Eros International's merger with Hollywood’s STX Filmworks could hamper with the movie rights. It was supposed to come to effect by 30th June. It was claimed that neither STX nor other companies merging with Eros could claim any rights over Ram-Leela. Bhansali challenged the intimation filed by Eros International.

SLB asked for the restraining of Eros from selling, exploiting, licensing, distributing, and renewing rights of this film. However, Eros maintained that there was no urgency seen in the process. However, single-judge bench of Justice Burgess P Colabawalla later directed that Eros would pay the dues to Bhansali. The movie was one of the most loved ones of Deepika-Ranveer. It was the couple's first filmy outing together. They later on worked with Bhansali in two more films namely, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.