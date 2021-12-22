The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the list of films that have been shortlisted in 10 different categories, including Best International Feature Film. Vignesh Shivan’s film Koozhangal was selected as India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards. However, it is has been out of the Oscars 2022 race. It could not make it to the shortlist of fifteen finalists. On this, Vignesh Shivan shared a post that read, “:( to check if our film has come in the list itself is a big achievement,yes ! But still! The happiness & pride that we could have brought in to independent cinema makers and producers like us would have been remarkable! If we could have made it to the short list! @TheAcademy”.

94th #Oscars Shortlists In 10 Award Categories

Vignesh Shivan’s On Koozhangal Out Of Oscars 2022 Race

:( to check if our film has come in the list itself is a big achievement,yes ! But still! The happiness & pride that we could have brought in to independent cinema makers and producers like us would have been remarkable! If we could have made it to the short list! 😔 @TheAcademy https://t.co/mMICm22Hxb — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 21, 2021

