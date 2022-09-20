It's official! Guajarati movie Chhello Show has made it to Oscars 2023 and internet can't keep calm. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Tuesday that the Guju coming-of-age drama is India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. The said film is directed by Pan Nalin, and was premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. Talking about it's Indian theatrical release, it arrives this October. Now, just in case, you are curious to know everything about Chhello Show, then you've come at the right place. So, let's read about the Oscar worthy film below. Pan Nalin's Chhello Show Beats RRR and The Kashmir Files to be India's Official Entry for Oscars 2023.

Cast - Chhello Show aka Last Film Show (in English) stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in lead roles.

Plot - Helmed by Pan Nalin, the movie follows a nine-year-old boy's obsession with the light and shadow that lies behind celluloid film projection which leads him getting engrossed with cinema for life. It's an organic story that revolves around emotions, films, food and friends. RRR: Fans Campaign Hard for SS Rajamouli’s Film to be India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2023; Trend #RRRForOscars on Twitter.

Watch Chhello Show Trailer:

Release Date - Chhello Show aka Last Film Show will release in theatres in Gujarat and on select screens across the country on October 14, 2022. It has already wowed the critics internationally.

Awards/Recognition - Last Film Show has won Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain 2021 and was also nominated for Tiantan Awards at 11th Beijing International Film Festival 2021.

Review - The Gujarati movie has received positive reviews globally. One of the leading portals, Indiewire has lauded Chhello Show and penned, "Nalin was able to see a path forward, but that was before movies were turned into bracelets. Even the final moments of Last Film Show suggest that cinema might sputter to a stop at any moment. Or they would, if not for Nalin and Samay’s shared belief that light finds a way."

FYI, Chhello Show beat The Kashmir Files and RRR in the Oscars race. Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).