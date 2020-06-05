Choked Review: Twitterati Wants You To Watch the Anurag Kashyap Movie, Especially For Its Music! (Read Tweets)
Choked Poster (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Netflix is back with a brand new film yet again. The new releases during the lockown time are like a serious treat! Thanks to Anurag Kashyap's film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai that was released on Netflix, the netizens were gifted with a new and interesting content. This film stars Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead roles. Fans pounced upon it as soon as it hit the streaming platform on June 5 and here is their verdict. Choked Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix Thriller Has Sprinkling of Good Moments Over an Inconsistent, Flawed Narrative.

In case you missed it, the plot of the film revolves around a bank cashier who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink. It is set up in the backdrop of 2016 bank note demonetisation. So what does Twitterati have to exactly say about it? Take a look at some of the tweets.

Fan Calls It Birdman Style Drama

Pay Attention To Music, Says This Fan

One More For Music...

Artists Appreciated

Music > Plot

This Fan Calls It Brilliant and Yes Music Too!

It is evident that music director, Karsh Kale is receiving heaps of praises for his music. Meanwhile, actor Vicky Kaushal is totally impressed with the movie. He especially mentioned Amruta's acting skills in his reaction to the film. IANS quoted him saying, "The best thing about Amruta Subhash (who is part of the film's cast) is I couldn't predict what she is going to throw at me -- her reaction to demonetisation was outstanding. I don't think any other kind of reaction would have led to that feeling of ‘sadma'." He even was surprised to find a happy ending in an Anurag Kashyap film. As now you have ample of reactions on Choked, why don't you give it a shot?