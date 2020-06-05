Choked Review: Twitterati Wants You To Watch the Anurag Kashyap Movie, Especially For Its Music! (Read Tweets)

Choked Poster (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Netflix is back with a brand new film yet again. The new releases during the lockown time are like a serious treat! Thanks to Anurag Kashyap's film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai that was released on Netflix, the netizens were gifted with a new and interesting content. This film stars Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead roles. Fans pounced upon it as soon as it hit the streaming platform on June 5 and here is their verdict. Choked Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix Thriller Has Sprinkling of Good Moments Over an Inconsistent, Flawed Narrative.

In case you missed it, the plot of the film revolves around a bank cashier who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink. It is set up in the backdrop of 2016 bank note demonetisation. So what does Twitterati have to exactly say about it? Take a look at some of the tweets.

Fan Calls It Birdman Style Drama

The "Current" #AnuragKashyap's film, #Choked, is a Birdman style drama about the "once-had choking experience" of people under the governance. Though I felt like the movie was good, part of me prefer his non-opinionistic films. Apart from it, I had fun. #RoshanMathew 👌🏼 — Guru Prasad (@GuruPrasad_1997) June 5, 2020

Pay Attention To Music, Says This Fan

Best thing about @anuragkashyap72's #Choked is a killer score by Karsh Kale especially drum sequences. Maza aagaya. Also do listen to the end credit song carefully. It's really nicely done. — d' (@dhruwayne) June 5, 2020

One More For Music...

Just finished watching #Choked. What extraordinarily stood out was the background score, music, songs, and the lyrics. Here are the screengrabs to appreciate the effort. Especially, watch out for the end-credit song. @anuragkashyap72 @NUCLEYA @Benny_Dayal pic.twitter.com/dJoF5h1A98 — Shlok Talati (@tattiisays) June 5, 2020

Artists Appreciated

@anuragkashyap72 's #Choked is such a fun watch; sarcastic, layered, funny, and filled with irony. @SaiyamiKher and @roshanmathew22 put on a great act. — Ayub Sabir (@AyubSabir21) June 5, 2020

Music > Plot

#Choked has some really interesting stretches but somehow feels dry on the whole. But I loved the Jazzy musical treatment that Anurag Kashyap has given to the film. — Anirudh Sriraman (@AnirudhSriraman) June 5, 2020

This Fan Calls It Brilliant and Yes Music Too!

#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai is a brilliantly directed film. Nothing like @anuragkashyap72 has directed before. Portrayal of characters by the cast is effortless and @karshkalemusic 's music is the biggest compliment for the film. #Choked @NetflixIndia — Harshit Donter (@harshitdonter) June 5, 2020

It is evident that music director, Karsh Kale is receiving heaps of praises for his music. Meanwhile, actor Vicky Kaushal is totally impressed with the movie. He especially mentioned Amruta's acting skills in his reaction to the film. IANS quoted him saying, "The best thing about Amruta Subhash (who is part of the film's cast) is I couldn't predict what she is going to throw at me -- her reaction to demonetisation was outstanding. I don't think any other kind of reaction would have led to that feeling of ‘sadma'." He even was surprised to find a happy ending in an Anurag Kashyap film. As now you have ample of reactions on Choked, why don't you give it a shot?