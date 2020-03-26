Corona Scare: Tisca Chopra Shows How To Revisit The Best Memories Of Your Life During Lockdown!

Tisca Chopra With Daughter Tara (Image Credit: Yogen Shah)

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, people have started finding ways to pass their time during these challenging phases. While many already knew that it won't be an easy thing to do but things have come to this level that everyone must take charge of the situation by showing collective responsibility.

Unless India's 130 crore people practised social distancing, the country will lose the war against the coronavirus outbreak and slide back 21 years stressed the prime minister as he made that appeal to people. Many B-town celebs have been trying their level best to lift the mood of their fans. From giving tips on home workout to practicing yoga to catching up on their favourite shows online, B-town folks have been giving a tip or two keep yourself occupied during the lockdown. After Hostages, Sudhir Mishra Wants to Collaborate With Tisca Chopra Once Again

This is how Tisca Chopra, the Taare Zameen Par famed actor, is spending her quarantine time with her daughter Tara. Tisca decided to unearth old photo albums to revisit some of the best memories of her life.

Tisca Chopra With Daughter Tara

Tisca Chopra shares, "Tara and me looking at my childhood pictures. She wanted to know where Mama grew up and did she do her homework?""We had made some cake a day earlier and ate that and looked and discussed the pictures at length, one by one" she concluded.

We guess after this even fans will follow suit. After all it's not a bad idea to spend quality time with your loved ones to walk down the memory lane and visit some of the finest moments of our lifetime, isn't it?