Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor and Family to Contribute to the Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners Impacted By Production Shutdown Owing to COVID-19

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected thousands and thousands of lives across the globe, but it has also affected numerous business activities across fields. The ones who have been impacted the most are the daily wage earners. Across industries there are workers whose livelihood depend upon the daily wage. However, due to COVID-19, there have been several production houses in the entertainment industry that have been shut down in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has come forward to join the cause initiated by the Producers Guild of India. Coronavirus Outbreak: The Producers Guild of India Announces a Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners to Help Them During the Shutdown of Film and TV Productions.

On March 17, the Producers Guild of India announced that they are setting up a relief fund for workers affected by production shutdown owing to coronavirus outbreak. The statement was issued by the President of Producers Guild of India, Sidharth Roy Kapur that read, “In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a Relief Fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown.” Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Postponed From May 1 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Statement Issued By Producers Guild of India And Sonam Kapoor’s Response

My family and I will be donating. https://t.co/OdF8hwiJ7K — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 17, 2020

Sonam Kapoor immediately responded to the tweet and stated, “My family and I will be donating”. Well, that is indeed a wonderful gesture by the actress. We are sure, there would be many other celebs across the entertainment industry who would be coming forward and contributing to this relief fund.