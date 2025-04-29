Mumbai, April 29: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is back as the beloved Madhav Mishra in the much-awaited fourth installment of "Criminal Justice – A Family Matter." The teaser for the series has just been released, promising yet another gripping chapter in the acclaimed legal drama. The intriguing teaser showcases Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, brimming with his signature wit and unwavering grit. This time, Mishra faces a torrid love affair and a shocking murder, raising the stakes higher than ever before.

Pankaj Tripathi has described his return in "Criminal Justice Season 4" as a true "homecoming." In a statement, he shared, “Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it’s like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me. There’s an honesty and warmth to him that audiences have held onto through every season. That love is deeply humbling. Madhav isn’t just a character I play—he’s someone I carry with me. And with each chapter, that bond only grows stronger. I’m thrilled to be back and can’t wait for fans to join us once again in the courtroom.” Criminal Justice Season 4 Confirmed! Pankaj Tripathi Returns As Lawyer Madhav Mishra in Upcoming Crime Drama Series (Watch Video).

'Criminal Justice' Season 4 Teaser

Talking about the show, director Rohan Sippy stated, “It was an absolute delight to get an opportunity to return to work with Pankaj Tripathi, who has made the courtroom warrior Madhav Mishra such an unforgettable character… and yet again this season brings in a powerful new cast as well, who play off him brilliantly and shape a unique legal dramatic thriller that audiences will really engage with. We hope this builds on the great legacy that we have created with the incredible team at JioHotstar as they take the 4th season to the widest audience imaginable.” Murder Mubarak Announcement Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi Tries to Solve 'Who Is the Killer' With Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, and Others, Film to Premiere on Netflix on March 15 (Watch Video).

The new season also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Rohan Sippy, “Criminal Justice Season 4” will stream from 22nd May onwards on JioHotstar.

