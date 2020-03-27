Deepika Padukone is Planning Her Weekend Travel Amid COVID-19 Lockdown and This is Where She's Headed!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a shutdown and currently, India is one a lockdown for 21 days until April 14 so as to contain the spread of the virus. With all places of public gathering shut and internal travel in the country banned, quarantined citizens are finding new and creative ways to keep themselves engaged through social media. Celebrities are no exceptions who have been keeping their fans entertained with their posts. Deepika Padukone has done it all from taking us through her quarantine activities including indulging in some self-care and also cleaning her wardrobe. Padukone has also been showing that she has an amazing sense of humour with these posts. Deepika Padukone Takes a Funny Dig at Katrina Kaif's Dish-Washing Post.

In her recent social media post, Deepika was seen planning her travel. Wondering where will the actress go amid lockdown? Well, relax people, she was kidding as she posted a picture of the floor plan of the house. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Deepika wrote, "Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas..." Well, the weekend is here but with the current lockdown, it is going to be a homely one. We love how Deepika's been sharing such funny posts to keep the positivity up. From Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti-Bollywood and TV Celebs Give Sneak Peek Into Their Homes Through Quarantine Posts.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Here:

Not just Deepika, several other celebrities have been using their social media to spread positive messages. Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared an amazing message on her Instagram about remaining strong amid this crisis. Katrina Kaif too won everyone's hearts with her amazing videos of doing household chores as she asked everyone to ask their house helps to also stay indoors during the pandemic.