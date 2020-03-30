Deepika Padukone Turns Into a Wanna Be Marie Kondo, Organises Her Kitchen Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone seems to be loving the self-quarantine time, as just a glimpse at her Instagram account and it's filled with insights from her days indoors. Right from working out, sharing her weekend travel plan to binging on a bowl of a chocolaty dessert, the Chhapaak girl is living the best time of her life. And now, adding one more action to her 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19', DP recently channelled her inner Marie Kondo and was seen organising her kitchen. In the post shared by the babe, we can see chits and a mobile printer. Deepika Padukone is Planning Her Weekend Travel Amid COVID-19 Lockdown and This is Where She's Headed!

Taking to her Instagram, the Piku actress pulled off a Marie Kondo stunt and is rearranging her kitchen. FYI, Marie is a Japenese organising consultant. In the photo shared by her, we can see little slips and on each one of them, we can also see names of different food items. The slips have names of ingredients like Poha, Besan, Rajma, Red Chana, Red Masoor Dal, and others. "Season 1: Episode 6 You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough," she captioned the image. Deepika Padukone Takes a Funny Dig at Katrina Kaif's Dish-Washing Post.

Check Out The Photo Shared By Deepika Below:

Adhering to the rules, many Bollywood stars are following the 21-days lockdown, implemented by the government. Today marks the sixth day of the lockdown aimed at lessening the spread of the novel coronavirus. Coming back to Padukone, fans are loving her quirky posts online which have been garnering numerous likes and comments. Let such scoops keep on coming, Deepika. Stay tuned!