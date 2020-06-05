Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's Social Media 'Shenanigans' Continue With the Actress' Cannes Throwback Video

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

If someone in Bollywood doesn't cast Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in a movie together, what is even the use of all these shenanigans? When Kartik is not scurrying off to the airport to teach Deepika dance steps from his hit song before she flies off, he is stalking the diva online. Deepika also invests pretty much the same energy into Kartik's social media. Remember how she asked him to shave off his beard? Well, here is the latest edition of their social media shenanigans.

Deepika posted a throwback video where she is dancing her green room while getting ready for her Cannes appearance. She captioned it, 'Green room shenanigans'.

Kartik asked her what did shenanigans mean. Deepika explained that its what he is like on his most days.

Recently, in an interview, Kartik even said that he wants a wife like Deepika who proudly shows off her husband. When asked about a hypothetical situation where he'd have to be gay with a Bollywood star, Kartik picked Deepika's husband Ranveer. When asked if he'd do a movie with Katrina Kaif, Kartik maintained that he looked better with DP. If these are all not subtle hints to some project the two are doing together.