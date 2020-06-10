Deepika Padukone Wishes Her Father Prakash Padukone With This Cute Throwback Pic On His 65th Birthday, Calls Him As ‘The Greatest Off-Screen Hero’

Deepika Padukone with Prakash Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone often gives her fans a glimpse of her beautiful off-screen life. Be it pictures of her with her loved ones or flashback from her childhood days or her having fun in the house, this Bollywood diva’s Instagram is filled with some beautiful photographs. Today (June 10), the actress has shared a cute throwback picture that feature the little Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone. She has shared this adorable pic to extend her heartfelt greetings to the former badminton player on his 65th birthday. Deepika Padukone Pens Heartfelt Instagram Post for Dad Prakash Padukone’s Badminton Academy’s Silver Jubilee.

It is Prakash Padukone’s birthday today and his daughter Deepika Padukone has shared a heartfelt post on social media to wish him. For every child, their father is their real superhero, and it is likewise for Deepika as well. She has described her father as ‘the greatest off-screen hero’. Deepika mentioned in her post, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you!” Prakash Padukone and Deepika Are Indeed the Stylish Father-Daughter Duo! See Their Pics from Mumbai Airport.

Deepika Padukone Wishes Prakash Padukone On His 65th Birthday

Deepika Padukone has always been close to her father. In fact, in an interview with India Today, Prakash Padukone had revealed how proud he feels when someone refers him as Deepika’s father. He had stated, “It’s a moment of pride for any parent, when their child has achieved so much.” Deepika has always mentioned how her family is her pillar of strength and how supportive they have been about her career choice.