Today is the birthday of one of the strongest actors in the Hindi film industry, Deepti Naval. She is an incredible performer. She belongs to the league of Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi to make simply amazing movies. Katha is one of our favourites and so is Chashme Baddoor. But what many aren't aware of is this brilliant actress is also an amazing painter. Her Kumaon series has been quite appreciated and so were her self-portraits. But she acquired a lot of chatter for her nun series which also created a bit of scuffle. Deepti Naval Suffers a Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty at Mohali Hospital

Apparently, there are three in this series. There're faceless black and white and blue nuns. There's also a self-portrait where she painted herself as a Pregnant nun. She described it as a contradiction where at one hand, there is the womb is a sign of a new life, being a nun means renunciation of all worldly pleasures. This isn't the only self-portrait that she has drawn. Here's another one.

Being your own muse, how cool is that!

