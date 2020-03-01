Devi: Shruti Haasan Says Being a Part of Kajol, Neha Dhupia’s Short Film Was ‘Memorable and Enriching’

Devi: (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has penned a heartwarming note on her "enriching" experience of working with "lovely women" in the short film titled Devi. Shruti took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with the cast of "Devi", including names like Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others. She wrote: "The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching. I believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I'd write a small note about these lovely women." Shruti Haasan Admits of Undergoing a Plastic Surgery in Her New Instagram Post.

"Missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you'll always be my hakunamatata!" Shruti called Kajol "an inspiration beyond words". Devi Trailer: Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia’s Short Film Looks Intriguing Without Revealing Much About The Plot (Watch Video)

Shruti Haasan's Instagram Post for Her Short Film Devi and Team

"And your fun energy and down to earth nature is... @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script!" The actress, who recently opened up about going under the knife, described her journey as "fun". "Thankyou @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this."