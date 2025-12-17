Akshaye Khanna's performance in Aditya Dhar's recently released film Dhurandhar is being widely praised. The spy action thriller also stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in the lead roles. Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a notorious gangster from Karachi's Lyari. As the internet continues to celebrate the actor's performance in the film, especially due to his viral entry scene with the "Fa9la" track, netizens were amused to find a video of him taking part in a Hawan at his bungalow in Alibaug. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Akshaye Khanna Performs Vastu Shanti Hawan at His House Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ Success

Akshaye Khanna might be one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, but on the other hand, he is a very private person in real life. Fans who follow him and admire his work are treated with very less to almost no updates about him as he is not on any social media platforms. However, amid the blockbuster success of his latest film, Dhurandhar, a video of Akshaye Khanna performing a Vastu Shanti Hawan at his bungalow in Alibaug has surfaced online.

A video of the ritual was shared on Instagram by priest Shivam Mhatre, who wrote in Marathi, "I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshaye Khanna's residence. His calm nature, simplicity and positivity made the experience truly special.

Akshaye Khanna Performs Vastu Shanti Hawan – Watch Video

Further praising Khanna, Shivam Guruji wrote, "When it comes to class in acting, Akshaye Khanna stands apart. Through his powerful and historical role in the film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience's attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375, each film reflecting a new high in his acting journey."

More Glimpses From Akshaye Khanna’s Vatsu Shanti Hawan at His Alibaug House

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film is inspired by true events. The second part of Dhurandhar is scheduled for a March 2026 release. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Akshaye Khanna’s Work Front

Akshaye Khanna is best known for his work in films like Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Hulchul, Hungama, Humraaz, Border, Race and Drishyam 2. While there are no official announcements regarding his upcoming projects, Khanna will reportedly be seen alongside in Bhagam Bhag 2.

