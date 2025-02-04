Comedian Pranit More was allegedly assaulted on February 2, after his stand-up show at 24K Kraft Brewzz in Solapur. Following the event, he stayed behind to meet fans, but a group of 11-12 men, posing as fans, approached him. Instead of requesting selfies, they brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly. The leader, Tanveer Shaikh, and his gang revealed that their motive was to punish Pranit for joking about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya, the Sky Force actor. One assailant even threatened, "Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!" ("Next time, make a joke about Veer Pahariya, and see what happens"). ‘Apne Aap Ko Maar Doon Aur Phirse Janam Loon?’: ‘Sky Force’ Actor Veer Pahariya Responds to Memes and Criticism Over His Privileged Background.

More shared the incident and wrote, "Assaulted for a Joke We want to shed light on a horrifying incident that took place recently. On February 2, 2025, at 5:45 PM, after Pranit's stand-up show in Solapur at 24K Kraft Brewzz, he stayed back, as always, to meet fans and take selfies. Once the crowd cleared, a group of 11-12 men, disguised as fans, approached him. But they weren't there for pictures-they were there to physically assault and threaten him. They brutally attacked him- punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured. The leader of this attack was Tanveer Shaikh, and his gang made it clear why they were doing this they wanted to silence Pranit for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya. One of them even threatened, "Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!"- a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him again." ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie Faces Scrutiny Over Its Collections – Here’s What Happened!.

Comedian Pranit More Assaulted Over Joke About Veer Pahariya at Solapur Show

"What's even more shocking is that the venue, 24K Kraft Brewzz, had no security. Despite multiple requests, they are now denying access to the CCTV footage, which holds crucial evidence. We also reached out to the police they promised to send If a comedian can be physically assaulted just for making a joke, what does that say about our basic rights and safety? As Maharashtrian artists, we never imagined that in his own state, he would face such violence just for doing his job. We are sharing this because people need to know the reality. Maharashtra is his home, and we refuse to believe that we have reached a point where violence and suppression have replaced dialogue and humor," he wrote. More have tagged Mumbai, and Solapur police to look into the matter.

