Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who believes in following a strict diet regime and healthy lifestyle, shared how he used to gorge on a half kg ice cream tub in one go without any hesitation on his cheat day. He said: "Most of the time, I follow a diet so when it comes to enjoying food, one should make use of the cheat meal. There is no use enjoying one or two scoops of ice cream. And ice cream is literally like air." Gumraah Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's 'Thadam' Remake is Watchable But Falls Short of Fixing the Original's Issues (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aditya, who started his acting career in 2009 with the movie London Dreams, rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 in 2013 and also acted in the romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani followed by Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, and Kalank, Ludo and was also seen in the web series The Night Manager. He shared some fitness tips on Kapil's show as he spoke about his upcoming project Gumraah, which starts with a murder and the story revolves around finding the truth and the real culprit in the case. Mrunal Thakur plays investigating officer Shivani Mathur who is on a mission to solve the murder mystery. Gumraah Song Soniye Je: Aditya Roy Kapur Shows Off His Sexy Dance Moves in This Party Number (Watch Video).

It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Gumraah features Aditya in a double role along with Ronit Roy and Deepak Kalra. The entire cast of Gumraah including Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Deepak Kalra followed by the musicians Mithoon and Vishal Mishra appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as celebrity guests to promote their film.The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

