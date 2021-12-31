Maine Pyar Kiya recently completed 32 years recently. This is one movie which is more than just a movie. It's an emotion now. Not just dialogues or the performances, we even remember every prop used in the film. Remember that unique and inventive cigarette case of Salman Khan's father in the film? That was the first time we saw something like that. Salman's room itself was quite interesting. Imagine a separate room all for yourself that too in your own home! We also couldn't have enough of the Friend cap which meant, 'Dosti mei, no sorry, no Thank you'. It seems we weren't the only one obsessed with that cap, Salman was too. The actor used the same cap in another film which released after Maine Pyar Kiya. Bhagyashree, Salman Khan Recreate 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Moments on 'Bigg Boss 15'.

We are talking about Patthar Ke Phool which released in 1991. Salman and Raveena played the leads in the film which also had Vinod Mehra in a crucial role. In Salman's introductory scene, the actor can be seen waiting for a transport at a roadside wearing the cap. You can watch the movie on YouTube.

Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool (Photo credit: YouTube)

Now take a look at the cap in Maine Pyar Kiya. You can watch the film on Zee5. Maine Pyar Kiya Clocks 32 Years: Salman Khan’s Audition Video From Sooraj Barjatya Directorial Goes Viral.

The black cap in Maine Pyar Kiya with the words FRIEND embroidered on it became so popular, it was available in every street shop! And the youngsters were not shying away from buying and wearing it, but got teased about it. Reason? #30YearsOfEvergreenMPK #30YearsOfSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/wZG4TDajRL — SALMANIAC (@asli_salmaniacs) December 29, 2019

Well, we don't know if it was just a lazy costume department or Salman Khan's wish to wear it again in a movie, it does suit him a lot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).