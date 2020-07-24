Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and it has been an immensely emotional moment for friends and fans of the late actor. Sushant's tragic death sent shockwaves in Bollywood and several actors have come in support to shower his las work with immense love to cherish his memory and celebrate his legacy. While actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan among others took to their social media to promote the film ahead of its streaming release, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared a post on Dil Bechara's streaming details to pay last respects to the Sushant's final work. Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Film Is Entertaining Yet Soothing Balm for Aching Hearts.

The actress took to Instagram to share a post announcing that the film has now begun streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and shared a heart emoji along with it. The actress shared a poster of the film starring Sushant and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film has already been trending on Twitter since hours ahead of its streaming release. Netizens have been holding back their watching Sushant one last time on their screens. Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie Dil Bechara Drops On Disney+ Hotstar, Fans Trend #DilBecharaDay And Bid A Tearful Farewell To SSR.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Post Here:

Priyanka Chopra's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. The romantic drama has already managed to get a 10 rating on IMDB. Sushant's fans made sure to give the late actor a tearful farewell with this film as they got it trending on Twitter. The film is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar for free, without any subscriptions.

