It is quite unbelievable to think that the tragedy king Dilip Kumar was going through a burnout in the mid-1950. A TOI article reveals that the toll of highly emotional movies were taking a toll on his mental health. He consulted a therapist who suggested he stopped doing such roles and pick up something breezy. So despite his style of acting being completely different from what is being shown in Tamil-Telugu films, the actor found solace in them. Thus began his love affair with South Indian cinema and the city of Madras (no Chennai). Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: Five Interesting Trivia About The Legendary Actor.

Azaad - Malaikkallan

When director S. M. Sriramulu Naidu approached him with the remake of his own film Malaikkallan, Kumar liked it but requested if he could add his own style to the character. The director accepted and Azaad became a resounding hit.

Ram Aur Shyam - Ramudu Bheemudu

Ram Aur Shyam is a template that is still followed and it comes from NTR's Ramudu Bheemudu. Yet again, Kumar added his own touch to the movie.

Aadmi - Aalayamani

Dilip Kumar received a lot of praise for his role of a wheel-chair bound person. It was a remake of Aalayamani. Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: 5 Songs Featuring the Legendary Actor That We Swear by (Watch Videos)

Gopi - Chinnada Gombe

Chinnada Gombe is a Kannada film which was shot along with its Tamil version titled Muradan Muthu. A few years later, Dilip Kumar starred in the Hindi remake.

Insaniyat - Palletoori Pilla

Insaniyat was the remake of a 1950 Telugu film Palletoori Pilla. It is said to be only film which had Dev Anand alongside Dilip Kumar.

Shakti - Thangappathakkam

The epic father-son battle between Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan on screen can also be traced back to a Tamil film titled Thangappathakkam which starred Sivaji Ganesan in the role portrayed by Kumar in the Hindi version.

Dharam Adhikari - Bobbili Brahmanna

Bobbili Brahmanna, Dilip Kumar played the main voice and command for a village while Jeetendra played his brother. In the Telugu original, both the roles were played by Krishnam Raju.

Kanoon Apna Apna is a remake of Telugu film Collector Gari Abbai and starred Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt along with Kumar.

Mehboob's Sadhu Aur Shaitaan which was a remake of Tamil suspense comedy Sadhu Mirandal had Dilip Kumar in a cameo.

