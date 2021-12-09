Former model and now an actor, Dino Morea celebrates his birthday today. While he was always appreciated for his good looks and that dimpled smile, of course, his Instagram further cements the reason behind this obsession. Dino was a prominent name in the batch of models who successfully positioned themselves in Bollywood. Post his success with Bipasha Basu starrer, Raaz, he became a sensation and B-town's new favourite boy. Though he briefly disappeared from the acting scenario, his Instagram was always updated with all the latest happenings in his life. Dino Morea Recalls a Phase in His Life When Makers Were Approaching Him for Mediocre Projects Only, Says ‘I Was Worried’.

Being a model, having a good physique is only natural and Morea is no different. His charming shirtless selfies are a testament to his Greek god-like body and well-sculpted features. One look at his pictures and girls won't stop going weak in their knees. Dino was always that chocolate boy hero who could make any girl swoon over him and today, even after all these years, he has successfully managed to keep his following intact. Now, that he has marked his comeback into movies and also debuted in the OTT space, we can't wait to see more of him in future. But before that, let's keep admiring his shirtless selfies and pics, shall we? Dino Morea Birthday Special: Exercise Routine of Bollywood Actor That Will Give Major Fitness Goals (Watch Videos).

Hello Mr Sunshine!

Do We See a Jack Sparrow In Him?

If Only Our Selfies Looked So Hot!

Hot Damn!

And We're Fainting!

Happy Birthday, Dino Morea!

