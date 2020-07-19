Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a beautiful picture of herself in a bikini on social media. Disha took to her verified Instagram account, where she is seen lying down in a black bikini, while the sun rays are adding a golden glow to her perfect skin. Alongside the image, Disha wrote: "Take me back" along with a wave and flower emoji. Disha Patani’s Latest Pics With Her Ailing Dog Will Make You Sad

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors. Mohit Suri's directorial "Malang" is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed. Disha Patani Looks Pretty in a Casual Street Wear and a Cute Printed Mask (View Pics)

View this post on Instagram Take me back 🌊🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 19, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

