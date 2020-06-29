It's been long since paparazzi clicked the B-town starts while they went out and about in the city. For over three months the lockdown had these stars be in their respective rules. Suddenly, there were no airport looks or street style looks of them visible anywhere. However, now, we see everything going back to normal gradually in the maximum city as their pictures are back on the internet. Disha Patani was recently spotted at a store in Mumbai as in a chic and casual avatar.

She wore a plain red tank top paired with red-black striped joggers. She is seen flaunting a pair of Puma footwear along with this. However, the most important piece is right now The Mask. And the one she wore was super trendy and cute. The white mask with blue pastel prints on it can be something you can opt for too! Check out the pics below.

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Patani (paatni) (@dishapatani_fanpage) on Jun 29, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

The actress has been quite active on the social media platforms. She keeps posting about her work out experiences and her fitness, travel throwbacks as well. Now as the unlock phase has opened, shall we see Disha and other celebs more? Stay tuned with us for updates.

