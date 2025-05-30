Ajay Devgn, who’s been enjoying a strong run with franchise films - following the successes of Drishyam 2 and Raid 2 (and even the mixed reception to Singham Again) - is returning as Vijay Salgaonkar, the ordinary man from Goa with extraordinary wit who will go to any lengths to protect his family, in Drishyam 3. What’s more, the film has already locked in a release date: October 2, 2026, which falls on Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday in India. Long-time fans will know that this date holds special significance for the Drishyam franchise and has even become a popular meme template online. ‘Drishyam 3’ Confirmed! Mohanlal’s George Kutty Returns for Another Nail-Biting Ride To Save His Family in Threequel to Jeethu Joseph’s Blockbuster Thriller – Check Announcement.

Abhishek Pathak, who directed Drishyam 2, confirmed the release date on his Instagram. He will also helm the third instalment, which is being jointly produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18. We can also expect Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor to reprise their roles from the previous films.

Abhishek Pathak Confirms 'Drishyam 3' Release Date

Both Drishyam films in Hindi have been major box office successes. Drishyam 2, which released on November 18, 2022, earned INR 240.54 crore in India alone. With numbers like these, it would be a risky move for any other Bollywood film to release alongside it, right?

Or are we going to see the biggest clash of 2026?

Is Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' Also Releasing on Gandhi Jayanti 2026?

Reports have previously suggested that Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated King is also eyeing an October 2, 2026, release. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a stellar 2023, in which he delivered two blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan) and one hit (Dunki).

King boasts a high-profile ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal, among others. ‘King’: From Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, All Stars Rumoured To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Next and Their Past Movies With SRK.

Principal photography began in May 2025. While some reports claim the film is set for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release - a date Anand previously turned into a box-office smash with War (2019) - there’s still no official confirmation. Will King shift its release, or are we looking at one of the biggest Bollywood clashes in recent memory?

But that’s not the only complexity surrounding Drishyam 3...

What Story Will 'Drishyam 3' Tell Without a Malayalam Blueprint?

The first two Hindi Drishyam films were official remakes of the Malayalam originals starring Mohanlal. However, for Drishyam 3, reports suggest that the Malayalam and Hindi versions will go their separate ways, each exploring different storylines. This contradicts earlier claims from Abhishek Pathak that he would collaborate with Drishyam and Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph to create both versions simultaneously.

Interestingly, the Malayalam Drishyam 3, which was announced just a few weeks ago, is reportedly aiming for a pan-India release this time around - capitalising on the widespread appeal the franchise has garnered. While the first film was a local hit in Kerala, the sequel opted for a direct OTT release due to the pandemic.

Mohanlal Confirms 'Drishyam 3'

If this is the case, the Hindi Drishyam 3 will have no reference point and must forge an entirely new path for the Salgaonkar family. Especially with the Malayalam version’s production and release timelines still unconfirmed, the Bollywood counterpart now has the daunting task of proving it can stand on its own. To do so, it’ll need an exceptionally sharp script—one that not only sustains the legacy but pushes it into bold new territory.

