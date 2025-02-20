Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise is undoubtedly one of the most loved movie series in Mollywood. The Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph took the thriller genre to a whole new level. And now, the good news is finally here. Drishyam 3 is happening! Amid huge anticipation, superstar Mohanlal has officially announced the much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Thursday (February 20), he shared the exciting update. His post included a picture of director Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. In the caption, the cinema icon wrote, "The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed!." Apart from Mohanlal, the Drishyam cast also includes Meena, Ansiba, Esther Anil, Siddique and Kalabhavan Shajohn. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Sequel to His Blockbuster Family Thriller Is Loaded With Pulpy Surprises (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Announced!

The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed!#Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/xZ8R7N82un — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2025

