Earthquake in Delhi: Sonam Kapoor Tweets About Feeling Tremors in the Capital City

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam K Ahuja took to her Twitter handle to share with her followers that she experienced an earthquake in Delhi. The actress is staying at home with her husband Anand Ahuja and their family. She wrote, "Earthquake in Delhi right now," The social media platforms are now busy with the tweets about the Delhi earthquake. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today. The epicentre of the tremors was stated to be Rohtak, located in the neighbouring state of Haryana.

This won't be the first earthquake to hit Delhi during the lockdown. This will be the third earthquake in Delhi during the nationwide lockdown. It will be the 5th earthquake since April. On May 15, a mild quake of 2.2 Magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Pitampura area.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Tweet Here:

Earthquake in delhi right now. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 29, 2020

On May 10, earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit the capital. An earthquake of similar magnitude was felt on April 12, followed by another one on April 13. Delhi falls on the Samutra faultline, which makes it prone to such quakes.

We hope everyone in the capital is safe.