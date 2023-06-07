Actors Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher are currently shooting for Citadel in Serbia and they are undergoing intense action training there. "The series is going to have high-intense action and it being a spy series there has to be a particular swiftness in the movements and fight sequences, for which the training is currently underway. Shoot will continue till July for the series," a source close to the production informed. Varun Dhawan Birthday: 7 Times When the Bhediya Star Went Shirtless and Showed Off His Ripped Abs on Social Media! (View Pics).

Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel, a spy thriller, also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Speaking about the show, Samantha earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me."

He further added, "the Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited.