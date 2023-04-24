Varun Dhawan, son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan, rings in 36th birthday today! The handsome hunk who is fondly addressed as VD by fans has starred in many box-office successes over the years. He is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of Bollywood who has experimented with his roles and entertained the audience. With Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaaga, Badlapur, October, Bhediya and many others he showed off his versatility on the big screens. From Student Of The Year To October, 5 Best Films Of Varun Dhawan That Will Always Be Audiences’ Favourite.

But apart from entertaining the audience in reel, Varun Dhawan has also been an inspiration to young lads when it comes to fashion and especially fitness. There have been times when he set the internet on fire with shirtless looks. And these were the ones when he showed off his chiselled body, ripped abs and biceps on social media. We bet, one would not be able to take their eyes off his hot body. In an interview with NDTV Food, fitness coach and Pilate’s instructor Namrata Purohit had shared about VD’s workout routine. She was quoted as saying, “Varun works out for about one and a half hours, four to six times a week depending on his schedule. He does a mix of Pilates and weight training, and works on strengthening his body as well as on agility, flexibility, balance, and stability.” On his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his pictures that are totally fit and fab. Varun Dhawan Birthday: An Eccentric Dresser Who Has Made Men’s Fashion a Lot More Desirable (View Pics)

Throwback To 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

SOTY Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Too Hot To Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Transformation For Bhediya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

That Ripped Physique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

'No Pain, No Gain'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Hottie Soaking Up The Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan is someone who looks up to legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone when it comes to bodybuilding. Well, one must say that the actor is putting max efforts to get the desired results and these pictures are enough to prove. Here’s wishing the charming B-town hunk, Varun Dhawan, a very happy birthday!

