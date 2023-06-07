Actor Kriti Sanon is delighted at all the love and adulation that has come her way over the trailer of her upcoming magnum opus Adipurush. On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming, pan-India mythological film, unveiled its final trailer at a grand event in Tirupati where they received a grand welcome. Seeing the audience's excitement, Kriti took to Instagram to post, "My heart is filled with positivity, the pure & powerful energy of Tirupati and the overwhelming love you all showered on Adipurush and on Janaki at yesterday's Pre Release Event." Adipurush: Sunny Singh Dedicates His Performance As ‘Shesh’ in Prabhas-Starrer to His Action-Director Father – Here’s Why!.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Ravan, the mythological demon king. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The final trailer is high on VFX and promises a visual spectacle.

At the first trailer launch of the movie, Kriti narrated how happy she felt about getting an opportunity that not many performers get. She said, "I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special."Sanon also thanked her director Om Raut for getting the chance. Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Fans Express Excitement About Film’s Release by Trending #AdipurushStormIn100Days on Twitter.

"I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."To describe how special the character of Sita is for her, she added, "I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered."

Apart from Adipurush, Kriti will be seen in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu in lead roles. The Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.