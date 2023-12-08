Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday praised the teaser of Fighter, an aerial action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In a tweet, SRK lauded the cast and director Siddharth Anand, stating, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round, and finally, Sid has developed a sense of humour... 'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!" Fighter: Shah Rukh Khan Lauds the Teaser of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Film, Says ‘Looking So Good’.

Check Shah Rukh Khan's X Post

The Fighter teaser, directed by Siddharth Anand, was unveiled on Friday, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The one-minute 14-second teaser showcased aerial stunts and a party track, concluding with a patriotic note as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

Shot at Indian air bases with real Sukhoi fighter planes, the film is set to release on January 25, 2024. The motion poster, released on Independence Day 2023, marked the first glimpse of the lead cast playing Indian Air Force officers. This film signifies Deepika Padukone's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.