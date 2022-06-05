Superstar Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the Bollywood actor a fast recovery. "Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!" Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan also expressed concerns over the actor's health on social media.

"Speedy recovery for your health For COVID 19 positive. Pray to Allah" wrote one Twitter user. "Heartbreaking!!!! But true...We wish you a speedy recovery from covid-19. Everyone in the house and surroundings please take care of our beloved Shah Rukh Khan," commented another Twitter user.

"Omg unpleasant news...my poor heart can't handle reading that you've got covid. Hope you feel better soon...& it's mild. You're in my heart & prayers. Will keep praying that you recover soon. Love you forever. Take care...sending healing vibes your way," wrote a third Twitterati. On Saturday, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar also tested positive for Covid-19.

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the teaser of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film Jawan directed by Atlee, on Friday. Taking his fans into a frenzy, King Khan on Saturday unveiled a poster of his upcoming project on social media as well.