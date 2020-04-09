Exclusive: Bmfaad Actor Aditya Rawal Wants to Star in These Acclaimed Movies of His Father Paresh Rawal If They Got Remade

Aditya Rawal, Paresh Rawal in Sardar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The first trailer of Zee5's Bamfaad has dropped on the internet. Aditya Rawal is all set to make a debut amid lockdown. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya, is entering the film industry as an actor after working as a writer and assistant director on quite a few projects. He also has a rich theatre background. Acting is in his genes. In an exclusive chat with LatestLY, we asked him the kind of movies he has grown up watching. He excitedly raved about the films of the Coen Brothers and said their juxtaposition of joy and sadness is something he strives to do as an actor.

We asked Aditya about his favourite movies that his father has starred in. We wondered if there are any roles played by Paresh that he'd love to do (if the movies were remade). His first response? "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye," the Bamfaad actor said. "Technically, three parts. I would love to do a version of that."

He added, "Something like Sardar would be fascinating to play just to take a deep dive into his life, his political outlook." In the critically acclaimed Sardar (1993), Paresh Rawal played the role of Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's greatest freedom fighter. The National Award-winning movie earned Paresh international critical acclaim.

Just a couple of days back Paresh had mentioned the film on his Twitter while clapping back at his own fan club. The said fan club had only mentioned Paresh's comedy movies while naming him as an entertaining actor. Paresh added movies like Road to Sangam, Sardar, Mumbai Meri Jaan to the list.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Road to Sangam . Sardar . MumbAi Meri jaan . https://t.co/Dk0M1seTyR — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 2, 2020

Aditya further added, "Especially, in that period when India was getting independence, it was very interesting what he did. If Sardar were to be remade, I would absolutely, give a hand and a leg to play the role."