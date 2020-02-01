[Exclusive] Vikram Bhatt Wants To Quit Direction After Hacked, Hina Khan Reacts (Watch Video)

Vikram Bhatt, Hina Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vikram Bhatt has directed the upcoming thriller, Hacked. And this might be his last film. He has directed close to 31 films in his career spanning since 1992. He has given us hits like Raaz, 1920 and Awara Paagal Deewana, and many underrates gems like Ankahee, Elaan, Kasoor to name a few. But, now, the filmmaker wants to take it easy and spend time with his family. Vikram was talking to LatestLY when he made the revelation. During a promotional interview for Hacked along with Hina Khan and Rohan Shah, we asked the trio about their future projects. [Exclusive] Hina Khan Reacts to YRKKH Co-star Shivangi Joshi's Cannes 2020 Debut, Says 'I'm Proud of Her' (Watch Video).

While Hina and Rohan did not divulge many details about their next after Hacked, Vikram gave us a surprising answer. He said, "Truth be told, I don't know if I want to direct after Hacked. I've directed for 28 years, been in the industry for 37 years. I want to live a little. I see my parents are growing old and I see I have not spent any time with them."

"I want to sit with my mother before it is too late. I want to sit with my father. I want to be with my daughter before she gets married. I think my next project is to be with my loved ones for a while."

Hina agreed with Vikram and added, "That's what happens,"

Watch Vikram Bhatt Talk About Retirement Here:

That is a piece of big news. But isn't that the dream? To finally be sufficient enough to be able to spend time with the loved ones! What do you have to say about Vikram Bhatt's announcement? Tell us in the comments below.