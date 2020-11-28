Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007. There were reports that a lot of people weren't even invited to the wedding of the year which seemed quite fun from the pictures. But where there's a will, there's a way. At least, that's what Arjun Kapoor revealed. In Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Arjun recounted how Maheep Kapoor's binoculars came in handy during the Bachchan wedding. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review: Bhavna Panday and The Men Try To Redeem This Inane Excuse Of A Show (LatestLY Exclusive)

All of them assembled on the terrace and used binoculars to see what was happening at Bachchan's wedding. Arjun Kapoor is one of the guests on the show and meets Maheep when she feels flustered about Shanaya getting trolled online. While Arjun tries to make her understand this is just the start and a small price to pay for an awesome profession, he also reveals how Maheep's obsession of spying on others made her have a set of 2 binoculars. He then tells Jahaan, Maheep's son, that they used binoculars to find out who was at the Baraat with Abhishek on the ghodi. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep even clapped at one of the instances.

While Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is not fabulous at all, these anecdotes by the guest stars were the only surviving graces. Everything else was so staged and scripted that it was painful to watch.

