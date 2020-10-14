Veteran actor Faraaz Khan has been admitted in ICU and is in need of financial help. His brother has organized a fundraiser for his treatment and has appealed people to contribute as much as they can. He revealed in the Mehendi fame actor has been suffering from the cough and chest infection for nearly a year now but it got aggravated during the pandemic. As he is taking his treatment in the Vikram Hospital, Bangalore, actress Pooja Bhatt appealed everyone to help him. Pooja Bhatt Celebrates Inching Towards 4 Years of Sobriety, Says ‘As Someone Who Drank Openly, I Chose to Recover Openly’.

In the blog of the fundraiser site, actor's brother stated, "his vitals have been fluctuating and he is still unconscious in the ICU. The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care. This will cost us around Rs 25 lakhs. It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged."

Pooja shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well." Check out the full information and the tweet below.

Pooja Bhatt's Tweet:

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

We hope that the actor soon gets the needed assistance and we wish him a speedy recovery.

