Fardeen Khan, whose comeback is being much talked about, says he has never attempted a role like the one he will be seen portraying in the film Visfot. The actor, who took the internet by storm some time back when he posted his new pictures on social media, was speaking here to the media on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023. Fardeen Khan Birthday: Visfot, Heera Mandi - Know All About The Actor's Comeback Movies.

The actor spoke about his upcoming film and said: "I am very excited about Visfot. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta with whom I have worked before is producing the film and Kookie Gulati with whom I have shot for an ad before is directing it."

The movie's plot revolves around Fardeen's character kidnapping the son of a pilot, who's played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Sharing the details of the film, the actor said: "The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors. I haven't attempted a role like this before. It is a story told in 24 hours so it is a fast-paced crime thriller. I am very excited for it to come out soon." From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma to Fardeen Khan - Actors Returning to Big Screens in 2023 After Hiatus!.

Fardeen was last seen in the film Dulha Mil Gaya, which was released in 2010. The actor is therefore making a comeback after a hiatus of 13 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).