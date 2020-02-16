Farhan Akhtar Congratulates Team Gully Boy for Breaking the Filmfare Awards Record, Says ‘Boht Hard..!!!! Aapka Time Aagaya’

Farhan Akhtar Congratulates Team Gully Boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gully Boy has bagged the top honours at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 that took place on February 15, 2020. It has smashed the Filmfare record for most awards to a single film. From the Best Film to other technical categories, Gully Boy took home 13 awards. From the industry members to fans, all are showering the cast, crew and the makers of Gully Boy with congratulatory messages across social media platforms. Even Farhan Akhtar has extended his heartfelt wishes to the team and also stated in his post, ‘Boht Hard..!!!! Aapka Time Aagaya’. Gully Boy at Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Film Just Created History by Beating Amitabh Bachchan’s Black, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ.

Farhan Akhtar wrote in his post, “What a wonderful night..! Gully Boy breaks the Filmfare record for most awards to a single film. Congratulations @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @siddhantchaturvedi @ozajay @suzcapmer @karshkale @vjymaurya @amrutasubhash @vivianakadivine @salvageaudiocollective Congratulations to the BTS teams at @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms for all the effort and hours they put into supporting the creation of our film. Congratulations to the light boys, sound boys, setting dada’s, spot boys, drivers and all set support staff. Congratulations to all post production teams, visual and sound, who worked on our film. And most of all, Congratulations to the rapper community for inspiring the film and supporting it with love and pride. Boht Hard..!!!! Aapka Time Aagaya.” Filmfare Awards 2020: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Act Deserved the Best Actor Win Over Ranveer Singh's Murad in Gully Boy Say Twitterati.

Gully Boy clocked one year on Friday and with such an historic win, it does call for a huge celebration. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Gully Boy!