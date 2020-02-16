Filmfare Awards 2020: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Act Deserved the Best Actor Win Over Ranveer Singh's Murad in Gully Boy Say Twitterati 
Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Among 2019's big films that received a nomination at the Filmfare Awards 2020 was also Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. While audiences remained divided over the film's content, everyone agreed that when it came to the film's performances, Shahid Kapoor had put up a brilliant act. The Filmfare Awards 2020 which took place in Assam on Saturday, February 15, had Ranveer Singh bagging the best actor trophy for Gully Boy and this has left Twitterati feeling sorry for Shahid whose Kabir Singh performance deserved the win according to them. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

Several users on the micro-blogging site have been commenting on Shahid Kapoor's loss for best actor and have even got Kabir Singh trending on Twitter. After Ranveer Singh shared a picture of himself holding the Filmfare black lday after his best actor win, a user commented on it saying, "I believe @shahidkapoor should have this black lady for #KabirSingh." Another user also commented saying, "@shahidkapoor was the most DESERVING actor this year to win Filmfare 'Best Actor' for his terrific performance in #KabirSingh. Disappointed #FilmfareAwards2020." While Shahid Kapoor hasn't responded on any of them, the actor was missing from the Awards last night. Here are some of the reactions about Shahid Kapoor's Filmfare loss. Filmfare Awards 2020: Fans Unhappy With Gully Boy’s Award Frenzy, Share Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter (View Tweets).

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy turned out to be the big winner of the night. The film bagged as many as ten awards. The Filmfare Awards 2020 will be telecast on Colors at 9 PM on Sunday, February 16.