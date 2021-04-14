Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to stay indoors, in his new social media post on Wednesday. The actor wrote about how one must not venture out just because there are political rallies and religious gatherings. He said it was important to not fall prey to "peer pressure". Farhan Akhtar Turns 'Imran' Once Again, Writes Poem on COVID-19 The ZNMD Way!

"People asking why should we stay in when political rallies and religious gatherings are going on should remember the schoolyard argument re peer pressure ‘just because someone jumps off a cliff ...' #StayHome #staysafe." Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Maharashtra owing to the Covid outbreak, barring groups of more than five people in public. Toofan: Farhan Akhtar Shares New Poster of His Upcoming Boxing Movie, Thanks Fans for Tremendous Response to Film's Teaser.

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Tweet Below:

People asking why should we stay in when political rallies and religious gatherings are going on should remember the schoolyard argument re peer pressure ‘just because someone jumps off a cliff ...’ #StayHome #staysafe — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in the film Toofan. He plays a boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and featuring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

