Director: Sonu Sood, Cast: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Prakash Belawadi, Binnu Dhillon, Suraj Jumani, Sheeba and Akashdeep Sabir, Duration: 2h 10m, Rating: 4.5 stars. ‘Fateh’ Movie Review: Sood Sood’s Directorial Debut Is a Feeble Mocktail of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Beekeeper’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hold onto your seats, because Fateh isn’t just a film—it’s an all-out, adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience, and Sonu Sood is here to rock your world as both director and lead star. This two hour, ten minute entertaining fare is not your average Bollywood action thriller. Think Jason Bourne meets John Wick—but with a whole lot of heart, soul, and a soundtrack that will make your heart race faster than the film’s incredible action sequences.

Watch ‘Fateh’ Trailer:

The film introduces Fateh (Sonu Sood), a retired special ops officer who’s hanging up his boots and living a peaceful life in rural Punjab, until a local girl falls victim to a ruthless cybercrime syndicate dragging Fateh back into a violent world he thought he had left far behind. Teaming up with Khushi (Jacqueline Fernandez), a brilliant ethical hacker, Fateh is forced to confront not just the criminal underworld but also his own haunted past.

The film is a masterclass in high-stakes action—heart-pounding chases, nail-biting shootouts, and hand-to-hand combat that will leave you breathless. But Fateh isn’t just about kicking butt. It is a story of redemption, loyalty, and justice. It is emotional. It is thrilling. It is everything you’ve been waiting for.

Let’s start with the real star of the show: Sonu Sood. As a director, he is nothing short of brilliant. Fateh doesn’t just follow the formula of typical action films; it reinvents it. Sood paces the film perfectly, balancing jaw-dropping action with deeply emotional beats that make the stakes feel real. He doesn’t just direct a film—he directs a vision.

And as Fateh, he is the embodiment of the ultimate action hero. Imagine Jason Bourne’s steely determination mixed with John Wick’s lethal precision, all wrapped in Sonu Sood’s magnetic screen presence. The man has an insane command of the action genre. The fight choreography is brutal, sharp, and razor-precise. Every gunshot, every punch, every knife fight feels personal, and Sood brings a new level of authenticity to each sequence that elevates Fateh above the typical Bollywood action fare.

What really sets Sood apart, though, is his ability to bring depth to Fateh’s character. This isn’t just an action star going through the motions; this is a man battling his own demons while trying to do what’s right. His portrayal of a tortured hero, both emotionally and physically, adds layers to the story that will have you hooked right from the first frame.

Here’s the game-changer—Fateh’s soundtrack. You think you’ve heard good film scores? Think again.

When you have the legendary Hans Zimmer (yes, the Academy Award-winning composer of Inception, The Dark Knight, Dune) at the helm for tracks like “To The Moon”, you know you’re in for something extraordinary. This instrumental piece is a masterclass in tension and release,The track is haunting, dynamic, and sweeping—exactly what you'd expect from Zimmer, effortlessly elevating the emotional depth of the film.

Zimmer’s track “To The Moon” builds an intensity that is pulsating and dramatic, underscoring the urgency and the high-wire tension of Fateh’s mission. When the action ramps up, so does the music, pushing you to the edge of your seat, and hungry for more.

Then there’s Loire Cotler, whose “Call to life” is something few would have experienced. It gives you goosebumps, literally!!! Words fail to express the richness and intensity of her voice that is haunting enough that will leave you shaken for long after the movie.

With additional contributions from Arijit and chart-topping B Praak, the music album takes Fateh to new heights. The music never feels like it’s simply “filling space”—it’s an essential part of the storytelling.

What truly sets Fateh apart as an international-level film is the way the background score (BGM), music, and action sequences come together to create an immersive experience that feels global. The intensity of Zimmer’s BGM adds an undeniable Hollywood-level quality to the film. His signature sound design infuses each scene with a dramatic tension that feels straight out of a blockbuster thriller. Every moment feels epic and cinematic on a global scale.

Now, let’s talk about the action. This isn’t your usual Bollywood action fare. Lee Whittaker from L.A (Fast and furious, Captain Marvel, Jurassic Park fame) has choreographed the action that is simply mind blowing. Whether it’s a deadly knife fight, a brutal hand-to-hand battle, or a heart-stopping shootout, every scene is choreographed to perfection. It’s not just about spectacle; it’s about telling the story through motion, sound, and fury.

The stakes are high in every scene, and Sood leaves us gasping for more. The choreography is fast, clean, and bone-crushingly real. It is intense. It is personal. It’s pure cinema.

Sonu Sood’s Fateh is a triumph. As a director, he takes everything we love about action thrillers and amplifies it, creating a film that doesn’t just entertain but leaves an emotional impact. As an actor, Sood gives us a performance that’s equal parts raw and captivating, embodying a character who is as tortured as he is lethal.

But what truly sets Fateh apart is the music. With contributions from Hans Zimmer, Loire Cotler, B Praak, and Hariharan, the soundtrack isn’t just an accompaniment—it’s an integral part of the film. Zimmer’s intense score and Cotler’s haunting vocals bring an unmatched richness making Fateh not just a visual but a sonic masterpiece. Singer Loire Cotler Lends Her Voice to Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut ‘Fateh’.

Fateh is the action-thriller of 2025, a film that will redefine the genre and set a new standards for Bollywood cinema. If you’re a fan of edge-of-the seat thrills, emotional depth, and some truly next-level action, then Fateh is a must-watch. This is a film that could easily compete on the global stage, making Bollywood proud.

Go. Watch. Be amazed. Sonu Sood has just created a new action classic.

