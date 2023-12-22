After the party anthem, "Sher Khul Gaye" from the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, the makers on Friday released another song titled "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" of the film. The song radiates romance as it buzzes with the palpable chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. It is set against picturesque landscapes, and has a melody at its heart that resonates deeply with the listener. Sonically, it has a vibe similar to Daft Punk with punchy and groovy guitar line and reminds of "Ghungroo Toot Gaye" from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor Promise Exciting Dogfights, Patriotism and Sizzling Romance in Siddharth Anand’s Film (Watch Video).

Hrithik took to his Instagram on Friday and shared the song. He wrote in the caption, "Hai ishq?... Ya hai woh… #IshqJaisaKuch. SONG OUT NOW! Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen." The song has been composed by music director duo Vishal & Sheykhar and has been crooned by Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D with lyrics furnished by Kumaar.

Listen To The Song Here:

The choreography for the song is done by dynamic duo Bosco and Caesar. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to debut in theatres on January 25, 2024.

