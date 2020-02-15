Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday's Best Debut Female Win For Student Of The Year 2 Gets Trolled Mercilessly!

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ananya Panday is once again at the receiving end of heavy trolling. There have been several instances when she got trolled either for her statements or her social media captions. However, this time it is for the accolade that she won. At 65th Filmfare Awards 2020, the Student of The Year 2 actress won the best female debut award for...well..Student of The Year 2 itself! Of course, the fans could not handle this decision taken by the jury. Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Sacrifices Sleep, Commits for a Continuous 23 Hours Shooting Schedule for Ishaan Khatter Film.

It is not surprising given to the fact that she was already getting criticized for the role in the film, as much as the film itself was getting trolled. The movie tanked at the box office and received harsh reviews from the critics as well. Amid this, the chirpy star-kid wins this award. This left Twitterati baffled. Check out some of the tweets below.

This Meme Though

The Struggle Story

She deserved it yaar......after too much STRUGGLE she got an award waiting for her speech — Shaul Hameed (@ShaulHa86590376) February 15, 2020

Bubye

Ok..!! Time to leave earth..!!! 🥱 — Dinakar Sai Praneeth (@ImADSPraneeth) February 15, 2020

Rooting For Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan's performance in the notebook is far far better than this shit ananya panday.. — Snehasish Mallik (@SnehasishMalli9) February 15, 2020

Can't Even!

What Is This Behaviour Filmfare?

Do u guys have any shame left , I mean like really any shame left. Ananya pandey doesn't deserved to be in the nomination itself and u gave her award.#PranutanBahl is much more than deserving than her.#Biasedfilmfare #BoycottFilmfare — pranjal (@prinju4) February 15, 2020

Pranutan Fan

Yeah, feeling sad for @PranutanBahl she deserved this. — Surbhi.S.K.Panwar (@surbhi_s_k) February 15, 2020

Even though Ananya's name for this award might seem questionable to many, the award in the male category was taken away by critically loved Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota). On the other hand, Ananya Panday's new friend turned foe turned friend, Siddhant Chaturvedi won the best supporting actor award for his role in Gully Boy. We guess the 'struggle' debate ends here now! Well, all we can say is congratulations to Ananya Panday! Stay tuned with us to get more updates from the Filmfare Awards 2020.