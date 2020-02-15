Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday's Best Debut Female Win For Student Of The Year 2 Gets Trolled Mercilessly!
Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ananya Panday is once again at the receiving end of heavy trolling. There have been several instances when she got trolled either for her statements or her social media captions. However, this time it is for the accolade that she won. At 65th Filmfare Awards 2020, the Student of The Year 2 actress won the best female debut award for...well..Student of The Year 2 itself! Of course, the fans could not handle this decision taken by the jury. Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Sacrifices Sleep, Commits for a Continuous 23 Hours Shooting Schedule for Ishaan Khatter Film.

It is not surprising given to the fact that she was already getting criticized for the role in the film, as much as the film itself was getting trolled. The movie tanked at the box office and received harsh reviews from the critics as well. Amid this, the chirpy star-kid wins this award. This left Twitterati baffled. Check out some of the tweets below.

Even though Ananya's name for this award might seem questionable to many, the award in the male category was taken away by critically loved Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota). On the other hand, Ananya Panday's new friend turned foe turned friend, Siddhant Chaturvedi won the best supporting actor award for his role in Gully Boy. We guess the 'struggle' debate ends here now! Well, all we can say is congratulations to Ananya Panday! Stay tuned with us to get more updates from the Filmfare Awards 2020.