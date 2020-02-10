Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Sacrifices Sleep, Commits for a Continuous 23 Hours Shooting Schedule for Ishaan Khatter Film

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday from the sets of Khaali Peeli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Without any sleep, actress Ananya Panday recently shot for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli for almost 23 hours at a stretch. "Ananya has been juggling between shoots and other commitments. Recently, during a schedule of Khaali Peeli, she started shooting at 8 o'clock in the morning and continued to shoot till the next morning. She shot for the film for more than 23 hours at a stretch," a source said. Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday Shot an Action Sequence Performing Their Own Stunts.

Directed by Parvez Shaikh, "Khaali Peeli" also features Ishaan Khatter. "Ananya has a very tight schedule but even then, none of her other work commitments suffer. She's shooting for a song sequence, attending events, reading scripts and has a line-up of films in 2020, which she is shooting for. Khaali Peeli First Look Out!: Ishaan Khatter As Taxi Driver and Ananya Panday as Fellow Passenger Gets All Our Attention (View Pic)

She will kick-start the shoot for some of them by the end of February itself", the source said, adding that the actress will begin shooting for her upcoming slate of films soon. The masala entertainer is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.