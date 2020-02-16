Filmfare Awards 2020: Fans Unhappy With Gully Boy’s Award Frenzy, Share Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter (View Tweets)

Filmfare Awards 2020: Fans Unhappy With Gully Boy’s Award Frenzy, Share Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 65th Filmfare Awards took place in Guwahati, Assam. It was a star-studded night, even though major stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma et al skipped the event. Not to worry though, as Guwahati was graced by the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana etc. The telecast of Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 will happen soon. Filmfare Awards 2020 Inside Pics and Videos: Check Out Akshay Kumar's Dance, Vicky Kaushal-Varun Dhawan's Towel Act and More From The Ceremony!

And it turned out to be Gully Boy's night, as it took away maximum trophies, including Best Film, Best Director (Zoya Akhtar), Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), both Best Supporting Actor awards (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amruta Subhash). Article 15 won the Best Actor - Critics award for Ayushmann Khurrana, Best Film- Critics and Best Story. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar shared the Best Actress - Critics award for Saand Ki Aankh. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

What has been the trend in recent years, Bollywood fans are not at all happy with Gully Boy sweeping away all the awards, though we are surprised that they still thing Bollywood films awards value quality over glossiness.

Check out some of the memes and jokes being shared on Twitter right now:

Filmfare's Parasite

Interesting Way to Select Winners!

Jitesh choosing winners according to talent and merit #FilmfareAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/X9b8rNBv2w — Navi (@NaviKangyStan) February 15, 2020

Snub-fare Awards

Poor Ananya Gets Trolled!

*Ananya Pandey wins best debut actress award at #Filmfare 2020* Me :- pic.twitter.com/p82ILBPMxR — Ommi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@ohhh_mii) February 15, 2020

Not an Alia Bhatt Fans It Seems!

Alia Bhatt in gully boy: A 20 minute role which looked more like an extended cameo, the character adds nothing to the main storyline, displays very little acting skill.#Filmfare (while shamelessly giving her an award over other deserving actresses): #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/REHeAFihSL — Bhakti Chavda (@BhaktiPChavda) February 15, 2020

Okay Peeps, Time to Ditch the Towel Dance!

Is it even #FilmfareAwards until this chutiyapa happens pic.twitter.com/t7pZm0HAM1 — ᴄ ᴀ ʟ ᴍ (@Rujooz) February 15, 2020

One Kangana Joke Has To Happen!

Gully Awards

They should have called it as ''GullyAwards'' instead of #AmazonFilmfareAwards !! Almost 80% of the awards to #GullyBoy 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/BeuOI7iOAG — Viren sihag (@viren_sihag) February 15, 2020

Earlier, lyricist Manoj Muntashir expressed his disappointment on Twitter when his song "Teri Mitti" from Kesari lost the Best Lyrics award to "Apna Time Aayega" from Gully Boy. He claimed that he will never attend another awards show again. Filmfare Awards 2020: Kesari Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Upset After Losing to Gully Boy, Vows Not to Attend Any Awards Show (View Tweet).

It isn't really a big deal if a film bags 13 awards as Gully Boy did, though it questions both the credibility of the jury as well as the industry for having enough films to compete with the movie. Is that really the case? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.