Actor-producer Sohum Shah insists content has always been his priority over box office collections. "Content is always first. How to make a film, all that comes secondary. You write a script, select a director and then you look for others to come on board. I don't make films for profit, neither do I want to make packages to earn money. I only make films which I enjoy making," he told IANS. However, he also adds that box office numbers are relevant in terms of understanding how many people liked the film. Sohum Shah on Social Media: It Can Help Actors Bag Roles but It Doesn’t Matter to Me.

"There is importance as the number also shows your reach. You work because you have fun, but you also need validation from outside so box office numbers matter," he says. However, he says he has never felt pressured because of this. "There is no pressure that you have to do something for box office figures. A project should be interesting and exciting. Box office figures are secondary for me," he says. Maharani Teaser: Huma Qureshi And Sohum Shah’s Political Thriller Takes Us Back To Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi Bihar Government In The ’90s (Watch Video).

In fact, Sohum adds that OTT has changed the game quite a bit when it comes to box office numbers. "Now the value (of box office) has changed as Corona has come back. OTT is there and the reach is immense. 'Mirzapur' was as big as a big movie. People recognise us now. The reach (of OTT) is very big and the numbers are huge," he says. Sohum was seen in the film "The Big Bull" which was released digitally. The actor has produced films such as "Ship Of Theseus", "Gulaab Gang" and "Tumbbad".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).