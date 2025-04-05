Well, we’re done with the first quarter of 2025, and it's been a decidedly mixed bag for Bollywood at the box office. The Hindi film industry saw one major blockbuster that shattered records - and then… nothing. Most of the other releases ranged from average grossers to outright flops and theatrical disasters. Some films were accused of grossly manipulating their collections, while others flopped so hard they may have put entire legacies at risk. All in all, not the most promising start to 2025 for Bollywood, even with that one massive hit (which, ironically, was also accused of inciting riots in Nagpur). ‘F*ck You Vicky Kaushal’: Netizens Blame Actor, ‘Chhaava’ Team for Nagpur Violence Amid Protests Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb.

Of course, the big blockbuster of the year so far has been Laxman Utekar’s historical drama Chhaava, which netted over INR 550 crore in India. No other release during this period came anywhere close to matching its box office performance - even though Salman Khan had a release in Sikandar. Granted, Sikandar arrived at the very end of the quarter, but it quickly lost momentum due to poor critical reception and lukewarm audience response. As it stands, the film has little to no chance of recovering its INR 200 crore budget through its theatrical run.

Sky Force reportedly crossed INR 100 crore at the Indian box office, but several trade experts - including Komal Nahta— - have accused its team of grossly inflating the numbers. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office: Trade Analyst Komal Nahta Accuses Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie of Massive ‘Block Booking’ and Inflating Collections (Watch Video).

With that, let’s take a look at the major Hindi releases from the first quarter of 2025, ranked in descending order by their Indian box office collections - and whether they were hits or flops. Well, mostly flops!

1. Chhaava

Release Date: February 14

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty

Budget (Reported): INR 140 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 594 crore (still in theatres)

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

2. Sky Force

Release Date: January 24

Director: Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur

India Box Office Collection: INR 131.44 crore (Accused of collection manipulation)

Budget (Reported): INR 160 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

3. Sikandar

Release Date: March 30

Director: AR Murugadoss

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj

Budget (Reported): INR 200 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 88.25 crore (Still in theatres)

Box Office Verdict: Heading Towards Flop

4. The Diplomat

Release Date: March 14

Director: Shivam Nair

Cast: John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Sharib Hashmi

Budget (Reported): INR 40 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 35.43 crore

Box Office Verdict: Below Average

5. Deva

Release Date: January 31

Director: Rosshan Andrrews

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde

Budget (Reported): INR 80 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 32.07 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

6. Emergency

Release Date: January 17

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman

Budget (Reported): INR 60 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 16.52 crore

Box Office Verdict: Disaster

7. Fateh

Release Date: January 10

Director: Sonu Sood

Cast: Sonu Sood, Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz

Budget (Reported): INR 40 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 12.85 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

8. Crazxy

Release Date: February 28

Director: Girish Kohli

Cast: Sohum Shah

Budget (Reported): INR 20 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 11.09 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

9. Badass Ravi Kumar

Release Date: February 7

Director: Keith Gomes

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Sunny Leone

Budget (Reported): INR 20 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 9.66 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

10. Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Release Date: February 21

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar

Budget (Reported): INR 60 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 9.38 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

11. Loveyapa

Release Date: February 7

Director: Advait Chandan

Cast: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor

India Box Office Collection: INR 7.04 crore

Budget (Reported): INR 60 crore

Box Office Verdict: Disaster

12. Azaad

Release Date: January 17

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Mohit Malik

Budget (Reported): INR 80 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 6.32 crore

Box Office Verdict: Disaster

13. Superboys Of Malegaon

Release Date: February 28

Director: Reema Kagti

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Muskkaan Jaferi, Riddhi Kumar

Budget (Reported): INR 20 crore

India Box Office Collection: INR 3.54 crore

Box Office Verdict: Disaster

There were other theatrical releases too like Match Fixing, My Melbourne, Inn Galiyon Mein, Baida, Tumko Meri Kasam, Pintu Ki Pappi et al, but less said about their collections, the better.

With Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, Raid 2, Housefull 5, Maalik, etc, releasing in the next quarter of 2025, let's hope this period will be luckier for Hindi Cinema at the box office.

