Well, we’re done with the first quarter of 2025, and it's been a decidedly mixed bag for Bollywood at the box office. The Hindi film industry saw one major blockbuster that shattered records - and then… nothing. Most of the other releases ranged from average grossers to outright flops and theatrical disasters. Some films were accused of grossly manipulating their collections, while others flopped so hard they may have put entire legacies at risk. All in all, not the most promising start to 2025 for Bollywood, even with that one massive hit (which, ironically, was also accused of inciting riots in Nagpur). ‘F*ck You Vicky Kaushal’: Netizens Blame Actor, ‘Chhaava’ Team for Nagpur Violence Amid Protests Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb.
Of course, the big blockbuster of the year so far has been Laxman Utekar’s historical drama Chhaava, which netted over INR 550 crore in India. No other release during this period came anywhere close to matching its box office performance - even though Salman Khan had a release in Sikandar. Granted, Sikandar arrived at the very end of the quarter, but it quickly lost momentum due to poor critical reception and lukewarm audience response. As it stands, the film has little to no chance of recovering its INR 200 crore budget through its theatrical run.
Sky Force reportedly crossed INR 100 crore at the Indian box office, but several trade experts - including Komal Nahta— - have accused its team of grossly inflating the numbers. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office: Trade Analyst Komal Nahta Accuses Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie of Massive ‘Block Booking’ and Inflating Collections (Watch Video).
With that, let’s take a look at the major Hindi releases from the first quarter of 2025, ranked in descending order by their Indian box office collections - and whether they were hits or flops. Well, mostly flops!
1. Chhaava
Release Date: February 14
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty
Budget (Reported): INR 140 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 594 crore (still in theatres)
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster
2. Sky Force
Release Date: January 24
Director: Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur
India Box Office Collection: INR 131.44 crore (Accused of collection manipulation)
Budget (Reported): INR 160 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
3. Sikandar
Release Date: March 30
Director: AR Murugadoss
Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj
Budget (Reported): INR 200 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 88.25 crore (Still in theatres)
Box Office Verdict: Heading Towards Flop
4. The Diplomat
Release Date: March 14
Director: Shivam Nair
Cast: John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Sharib Hashmi
Budget (Reported): INR 40 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 35.43 crore
Box Office Verdict: Below Average
5. Deva
Release Date: January 31
Director: Rosshan Andrrews
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde
Budget (Reported): INR 80 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 32.07 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
6. Emergency
Release Date: January 17
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman
Budget (Reported): INR 60 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 16.52 crore
Box Office Verdict: Disaster
7. Fateh
Release Date: January 10
Director: Sonu Sood
Cast: Sonu Sood, Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz
Budget (Reported): INR 40 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 12.85 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
8. Crazxy
Release Date: February 28
Director: Girish Kohli
Cast: Sohum Shah
Budget (Reported): INR 20 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 11.09 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
9. Badass Ravi Kumar
Release Date: February 7
Director: Keith Gomes
Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Sunny Leone
Budget (Reported): INR 20 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 9.66 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
10. Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Release Date: February 21
Director: Mudassar Aziz
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar
Budget (Reported): INR 60 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 9.38 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
11. Loveyapa
Release Date: February 7
Director: Advait Chandan
Cast: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor
India Box Office Collection: INR 7.04 crore
Budget (Reported): INR 60 crore
Box Office Verdict: Disaster
12. Azaad
Release Date: January 17
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Mohit Malik
Budget (Reported): INR 80 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 6.32 crore
Box Office Verdict: Disaster
13. Superboys Of Malegaon
Release Date: February 28
Director: Reema Kagti
Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Muskkaan Jaferi, Riddhi Kumar
Budget (Reported): INR 20 crore
India Box Office Collection: INR 3.54 crore
Box Office Verdict: Disaster
There were other theatrical releases too like Match Fixing, My Melbourne, Inn Galiyon Mein, Baida, Tumko Meri Kasam, Pintu Ki Pappi et al, but less said about their collections, the better.
With Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, Raid 2, Housefull 5, Maalik, etc, releasing in the next quarter of 2025, let's hope this period will be luckier for Hindi Cinema at the box office.
